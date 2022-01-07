Zacks Investment Research Lowers C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

CCCC opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $87,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after purchasing an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

