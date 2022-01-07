Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $53.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

