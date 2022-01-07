Zacks Investment Research Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2021, iRobot’s earnings surpassed estimates by 125.68%, while decreasing 35.3% year over year. For 2021, supply-chain issues, logistics woes, shipping delays and protracted shipping timeframes are expected to hurt the company’s results. Revenues are predicted to be $1.555-$1.590 billion compared with the previously stated $1.55-$1.62 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.15-$1.74 per share, down from $2.25-$3.15 mentioned earlier. Also, tariff-related costs are expected to adversely impact $42-$43 million on gross profit for 2021. In the past three months, iRobot’s shares have underperformed the industry. However, solid product offerings, focus on innovation, manufacturing diversification, a surge in the e-commerce business and share buybacks might be beneficial for the company in the quarters ahead.”

IRBT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

