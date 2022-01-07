Zacks Investment Research Lowers SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $532.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.