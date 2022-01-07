Zacks Investment Research Lowers Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Sell

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

VNTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,777. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.31 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

