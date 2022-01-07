Zacks Investment Research Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

