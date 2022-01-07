Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) to Buy

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Shares of DOCN opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,291.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

