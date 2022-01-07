Zacks Investment Research Upgrades International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) to Buy

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “International Land Alliance Inc. is a land investment and development firm. The Company is focused on acquiring raw land primarily in Northern Baja California. International Land Alliance Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

International Land Alliance stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Land Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Land Alliance (ILAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.