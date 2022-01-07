Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Strong-Buy

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of LC opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,710 shares of company stock worth $398,039 over the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

