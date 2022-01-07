Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) to Hold

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LICY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,599. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

