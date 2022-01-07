Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MUX. TheStreet lowered McEwen Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $417.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.16. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 597,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 456,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,502,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 161,281 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 192,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165,630 shares in the last quarter. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.