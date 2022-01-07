Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

