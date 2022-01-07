Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have declined significantly so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster third-quarter 2021 results. Earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.2% and 5%, respectively. Despite top-line growth of 13% on a year-over-year basis, adjusted earnings declined 50% due to lower contribution from the U.S. Higher Education segment. Third-quarter enrollments also fell due to the above-mentioned headwinds. It expects to witness challenges in the Australia/New Zealand segment in 2021 on extended restrictions and COVID-related border closures. That said, Strayer and Capella Universities’ convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs are commendable.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

