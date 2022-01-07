Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

YSG stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $813.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,205 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

