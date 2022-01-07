Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Trimmed by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

ZBH opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.