ZooKeeper Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.51 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $224,918.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 92,873,450 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

