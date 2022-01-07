Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 757,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $198,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 153.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,050,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.95.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $176.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day moving average of $287.96. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.23 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

