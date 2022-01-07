Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Now Covered by Stifel Europe

Analysts at Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZRSEF. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

ZRSEF stock traded down $19.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.92. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.14. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $238.37 and a 1 year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.