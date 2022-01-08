$0.02 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Infinera posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,428,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,151,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,951,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.08. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.