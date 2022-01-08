$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.17. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,732 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 140.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $58.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

