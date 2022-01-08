-$0.10 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PKOH opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of -172.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $41.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -384.62%.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
