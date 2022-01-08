-$0.10 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKOH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of -172.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

