$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 613.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 42,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

