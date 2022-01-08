$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.91. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $489,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 497,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

