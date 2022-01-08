$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. 6,792,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

