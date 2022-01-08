10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $127.55 and last traded at $131.47, with a volume of 20264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.30.

Specifically, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $2,674,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,402 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,650 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

