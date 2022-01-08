$111.44 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $111.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.05 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $112.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $436.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $428.56 million, with estimates ranging from $268.18 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.
Golar LNG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.12.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
Featured Story: What is a death cross?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.