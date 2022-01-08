$111.44 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $111.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.05 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $112.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $436.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $428.56 million, with estimates ranging from $268.18 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $1,312,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.