12,209 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Acquired by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $257,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,481 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,800 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -293.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

