14,100 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $81.01 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $786.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.