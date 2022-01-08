1,614 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

