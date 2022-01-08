18,101 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

