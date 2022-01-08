$184.22 Million in Sales Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to announce $184.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.08 million and the highest is $189.35 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $667.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $615.46 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 84,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth about $379,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

