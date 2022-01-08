$184.73 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $188.60 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $73.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $625.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $629.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

SFT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 120.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 274.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 44.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 884,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 274,089 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.04. 2,974,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,724. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.