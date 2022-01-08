1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Short Interest Update

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $286.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.63.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.