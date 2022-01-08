1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

DIBS stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 22,500 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

