$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. 525,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.