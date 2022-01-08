$23.44 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce sales of $23.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.46 million to $27.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.41 million to $99.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $123.57 million, with estimates ranging from $99.92 million to $149.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

