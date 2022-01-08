$30.54 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce sales of $30.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.78 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $33.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $126.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

CDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. 60,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $337.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

