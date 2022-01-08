$30.70 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to announce $30.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $30.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $121.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $121.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.10 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $123.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. 9,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,585. The firm has a market cap of $465.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

