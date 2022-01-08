$32.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report sales of $32.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.57 billion. Kroger reported sales of $30.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $137.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.33 billion to $139.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $143.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. 8,672,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kroger has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $26,956,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

