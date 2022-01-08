$33.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce sales of $33.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $125.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO remained flat at $$2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,730. The company has a market cap of $35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

