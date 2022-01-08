$347.01 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report sales of $347.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.18 million and the lowest is $340.59 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $338.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.51.

Shares of JACK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.37. 283,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,331. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

