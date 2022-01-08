3,476 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 33.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $370.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

