376 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after purchasing an additional 86,456 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $242.85 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.17 and a 200 day moving average of $212.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

