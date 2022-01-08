3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

