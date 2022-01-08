$438.04 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce sales of $438.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.90 million to $455.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $322.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

