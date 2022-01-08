4,766 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CIM stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

