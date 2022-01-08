484 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Abiomed by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $319.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

