5,203 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 145.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.