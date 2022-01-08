57,717 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

