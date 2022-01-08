677 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 677 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $179.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.